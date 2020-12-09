CES 2021: Samsung marks big event for January 11

Samsung confirmed its presence at the next edition of the Consumer Electronic Show, CES 2021, and will hold an online event on January 11th. According to the GSM Arena website, the transmission will take place on the manufacturer’s website from 11am (Brasília time).

There are still no details on what will be presented at the event, but expectations are that the firm will update its catalog of Smart TVs. CES is often the place where the company introduces new home devices, including televisions and connected appliances.

During CES 2020, the company unveiled new Smart TVs made with QLED technology with a resolution of up to 8K, in addition to showing other novelties such as the Galaxy Home Mini.

Galaxy S21 at CES 2021?

In addition to presenting new televisions, Samsung can also take advantage of the event to present the Galaxy S21. According to speculation, the smartphone will be launched sooner in 2021, which makes CES a possible stage for the revelation of the device.

The company has not yet officially commented on the cell phone line, but leaks indicate that the Galaxy S21 may be revealed on January 14, 2021. According to speculation, the company should launch three phones for the new family and may take the charger out of the box. devices, following Apple’s steps.



