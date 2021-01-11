CES 2021: Samsung introduces new robots for housework

Samsung presented on Monday (11) three new robots to optimize domestic tasks. The devices are among the innovations revealed by the brand in the 2021 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), held virtually.

One of the devices is the JetBot AI 90 +, a robot vacuum that uses object recognition technology enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and classify items found during work and define the best way for cleaning.

It features a LiDAR sensor similar to that of autonomous cars, capable of detecting distance and tracking the location of objects, according to the South Korean giant, and also has a 3D sensor that differentiates between items such as a chair leg and toys. thrown on the floor. Another highlight is the dirt disposal system, attached to the charging station.

The Samsung JetBot AI 90 Plus, which can be controlled from anywhere using the SmartThings app and has a camera to monitor the home, is expected to launch on the American market by the end of the first half of this year. The price has not yet been released by the manufacturer.

Bot Handy and Bot Care

The Samsung conference at CES 2021 also had the presentation of Bot Handy, designed to lend a hand in household chores, literally. It is a kind of robotic arm capable of recognizing and picking up objects of different shapes, sizes and weights.

According to the company, it can be used in a variety of activities, whether to help clean up a messy room, put dirty dishes in the dishwasher or serve drinks to guests.