CES 2021: Panasonic TV offers resources for games

A major highlight of CES 2021 on Monday afternoon (11), Panasonic previewed its new products for 2021 and, although vaccination campaigns are taking place in almost every country in the world, the Japanese company continues to bet on indoor experiences, home office and home entertainment.

Also in the wake of the launch of the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, the Osaka company is investing in TV’s for gamers and has presented, in models of 55 and 65 inches, its flagship for 2021: the new Smart TV OLED JZ2000, arriving with low latency, support for HDMI 2.1, variable refresh rate (VRR) and high frame rate (HFR).

The great secret of the so-called Game Mode Extreme of JZ2000 is, according to Panasonic, the new HCX Pro AI processor, which makes a real-time analysis and enables automatic optimization, both of the image and sound quality, comparing the type of content visualized with a “learned content library”.

Panasonic JZ2000 Differentials

A novelty that will please everyone is the new side-firing speakers to match the top-firing speakers, what Panasonic calls the 360 ​​degree Soundscape Pro, compatible with Dolby Atmos. The visual accompanies the sound quality, with an OLED HDR Master panel, which supports Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode, HDR10 + adaptable and HLG photo that makes an adjustment in the photos.

Finally, it is important to mention that JZ2000 brings the latest iteration of the Panasonic smart TV system, My Home Screen 6.0. This new version has the option “My Scenery” that allows to personalize the device with “relaxing images and videos”, in addition to a dual connection for Bluetooth devices, and support for voice commands.

Although they are sure to hit stores this year, the two Panasonic JZ2000 models do not yet have a set launch date or price prediction.