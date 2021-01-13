CES 2021: NVIDIA presents the GeForce RTX 3060

Access to Ray Tracing on PC at almost the same price as an Xbox Series S. The Californian brand NVIDIA through a digital presentation around the celebration of the main electronics fair in the world, CES 2021, presented its new graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3060, which will give access to visual Ray Tracing technologies to a competitive price.

DLSS in new games

Prior to the announcement, the brand presented the titles that will make up DLSS:

Call of Duty: Warzone

Square Enix and People can Fly outriders scheduled for April 1, 2021

Five Nights at Freddy’s, which will arrive later this year, will integrate Ray Tracing and DLSS. F.I.S.T. turn will come with ray tracing.

New games with NVIDIA Reflex

Looking to improve the competitive environment Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Overwatch games will integrate this latency reduction patent.

More G-Sync monitors

Taking advantage of the event, they also presented new monitors such as the 27 ”Acer Predator XB273U NX with a resolution of 1440p at 240HZ IPS, the Acer Predator X34 S of 34” with a resolution of 1440p at 180HZ IPS, the AOC AGON PRO AG254FG with 25 ”Full HD IPS with 360 Hz refresh rate, the 27 “IPS AOC AGON PRO AG274QG with 1440p and 240 Hz resolution and the ASUS ROG Swift PG279QM 27” IPS with 1440p at 240Hz resolution. All will feature Reflex Latency Analyzer technology.