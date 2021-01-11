CES 2021: new LG OLED evo TVs have up to 83

LG introduced the 2021 updates for the manufacturer’s OLED evo TV line. The announcement was part of the brand’s conference at CES 2021, which was fully digital this year.

The evo line brings the most advanced features in terms of screen technology and processing in the company’s products. Models 55 “, 65”, 77 “and 83” have been confirmed so far – the latter being a new maximum size for the manufacturer.

The models of the new G1 Gallery Series family promise more brightness, in addition to images with more clarity, detail and realism.

They all feature the 4th Generation alpha-9 processor for artificial intelligence processing, which improves the quality of images automatically, in addition to separately processing background and object in an image to improve lighting.

The chip also features AI Sound Pro technology, which improves sound mixing and brings a more immersive surround experience just with the TV’s speakers, as well as automatically adjusting volume levels so you don’t have to keep raising and lowering it for control. The features already announced of the new version of webOS with the new remote control are also included.

LG still wants to become a benchmark for games: the new models take advantage of NVIDIA graphics card capabilities to support 8K games with G-SYNC technology. The Google Stadia and Twitch platforms will already have the applications pre-installed.