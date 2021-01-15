CES 2021 made history as the first digital technology event

CES 2021, which was realized completely digitally for the first time, went down in history as the biggest digital technology event. Nearly 2000 companies announced next generation innovations for a better future.

Organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the all-digital CES 2021, product launches, initiatives, innovations by technology giants, took place with over 100 hours of program from global industry leaders to keynotes.

“The all-digital CES 2021 brought together the global technology community to experience innovation, make connections and do business,” said Gary Shapiro, CTA President and CEO. CES showed how the pandemic accelerated the innovation curve and demonstrated the resilience and innovative spirit of our industry. From the latest innovations for home and entertainment and advances in 5G, vehicle technology, artificial intelligence and digital health, the technologies at CES 2021 will pave the way for a brighter tomorrow. ” said.

CES 2021 started with Media Day on January 11th. A total of 19 press conferences were held on the first day with breaking news and launch products from Bosch, Canon, Caterpillar, Hisense, Intel, LG Electronics, Mercedes-Benz, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics and Sony. Media Day Trends focused on advances in transport and mobility, as well as innovations that personalize work, health and leisure at home.

Almost 2000 companies introduced their products all during CES 2021, including about 700 startups from 37 countries. Exhibits include tech giants such as Intel, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics and Sony, as well as non-traditional technology such as Bridgestone, Caterpillar, Indy Autonomous Challenge, John Deere, L’Oréal, Moen and Procter & Gamble, from AARP to AARP. companies include. Among the new companies showcased at CES 2021 were ASUS, BioIntelliSense, Bose, Sono Motors and Volvo Penta.

Highlights from CES 2021

– Verizon: Verizon’s president and CEO, Hans Vestberg, showcased his extensive 5G experience across sports, education, affiliated communities and live music, and announced partnerships with NFL, UPS, Live Nation Clubs and Theaters, The Met and Smithsonian.

– General Motors: General Motors (GM) president and CEO Mary Barra has launched new product lines from GM, including the Cadillac eVTOL, a concept air taxi.

– AMD: AMD’s president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su announced the new Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors in two categories: the H series for gaming and content creation laptops and the U series for ultraportable laptops.

Best Buy: Corie Barry, CEO of Best Buy, shared how the company changed during the epidemic and gave the customer control of the purchase, whether from home, on the curb or in person.

– Future Reimagined: Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach and Accenture CEO Julie Sweet shared their tech trends forecasts they expect to see in the next decade.

– Walmart: Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart, discussed the ways 5G, artificial intelligence and robotics will change the business. It also showed how Walmart works to keep employees healthy and delight customers.

– Microsoft: Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, discussed his vision and responsibility for the tech industry for cybersecurity and protecting customer privacy.

– Entertainment Transformed: Michael Kassan, president and CEO of MediaLink, and Ann Sarnoff, president and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, talked about the evolving entertainment industry and what the industry will look like in the post-epidemic world.

The Springhill Co. Its CEO, Maverick Carter; Adrienne Lofton, Vice President, North American Marketing, NIKE; and Deborah Wahl, General Motors Global CMO, discussed how marketers and brands are adapting and creating in today’s environment.

Key Themes in CES 2021

Fully digital, CES 2021 showcased groundbreaking innovations that will improve our world, from health to safety, sustainability and accessibility.

– Technology Innovation Accelerated by COVID-19

Technology companies have innovated at CES 2021 during the pandemic with companies that include smart masks, disinfected robots, body sensors that detect COVID-19 symptoms, and smart air filtration systems.

– Consumer Privacy and Trust

Privacy managers at Amazon, Google, and Twitter discussed the new privacy regulations and the need to increase consumer confidence, stating that tech companies should give users more control over their data.

– Space Technology

Leaders from Lockheed Martin and Space Tango joined NASA to discuss the role of technology in accelerating space exploration and the breakthroughs that will benefit all humanity.