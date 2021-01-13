CES 2021: LG UltraWide monitor launches with 5K screen

Following with our monitoring of the news presented during CES 2021 by LG in the monitor market, we have the officialization by the manufacturer of the third monitor of the line, curiously called LG UltraWide 40WP95C, thus complementing the line with UltraGear and UltraFine.

Bringing a 40 “curved IPS nano screen with 5K resolution (5120 x 2160), 72Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, the monitor promises as well as UltraGear a 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, placing it therefore, as a convenient option for content production.

A point that also draws the attention of this new monitor is that in addition to being a good option for productivity, its proportion also makes it a good option for content consumption, after all, a lot of cinematic content today is offered in a 21: 9 ratio , same view in that panel.

Not least, in addition to proportion, we have confirmation that it has 135% of sRGB and HDR10 color space, which will favor the most current and most streaming consumption.

To close, we have also confirmed by the brand support for AMD Radeon FreeSync (which should provide a seamless experience and low latency) and Thunderbolt 4, which simultaneously provides fast data transfer and power delivery through a single cable.

The official price and availability of the LG UltraWide 40WP95C have not yet been officially revealed by the brand but it is expected that its availability will happen in the coming months in the international market.