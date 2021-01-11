CES 2021: LG strengthens its Smart TV lineup

Virtual influencers, roll-up screen phones, and image-focused artificial intelligence. The South Korean company LG Electronics under the slogan Life is ON – Make Yourself at Home, presented at CES 2021, which is being developed remotely, its own vision of an interconnected lifestyle. During its press event, the company presented its new line of products and services.

The presentation began with gadgets focused on cleaning the air through the LG PuriCare line where we can now find portable purifiers, either as a mask or in a kind of pocket purifier.

Later they gave way to their TrueSteam technologies that they applied in their laundry or dish washing systems, as well as in their LG CordZero to clean surfaces.

On the appliance side, the South Korean brand focused its efforts on the InstaView patent, which will allow us to observe the contents of the refrigerator without having to open it to avoid greater energy consumption. Another novelty is that part of these refrigerators will make it possible to create sphere-shaped ice cubes and will integrate UV technologies into the water dispensers.

In the laundry section, they presented the LG WashTower, a single piece that will allow washing, as well as drying with artificial intelligence aggregates and advanced systems that will optimize this process.

OLED

In this section they presented a new LG OLED Evo panel technology with better image processors in the same way with artificial intelligence and a redesign of its webOS interface.

These new televisions, ranging from 55 ”to 77”, promise to considerably improve images thanks to their new ninth-generation Alpha 9 processor that is capable of rescaling content and scenes through deep learning, adapting depending on the environment. is projecting the screen.

This processor will also improve the sound of simple sources by emulating 5.1.2-channel outputs to generate a more immersive experience, it will also be able to level the volume of the sources to avoid the annoying unintended audio rises derived from the source sources themselves.