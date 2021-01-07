CES 2021: LG announces Gram family laptop

The South Korean manufacturer LG will use the next few days to disclose new products for this year in the virtual edition of CES 2021. One of the highlights is the Gram family of notebooks, which gains new members.

All notebooks received visual changes and were updated with Intel 11th Generation processors and Iris Xe graphics card, also from the company. RAM is standard LPDDR4x and can be 8 GB or 16 GB.

The IPS screen has a 16:10 aspect to display more information on the panel at the same time and had increased touchpad and keyboard without compromising portability – the heaviest of them is 1.4 kg. In all, 90% of the top half of the laptop is used for the display. The resolution varies depending on the model, ranging from 1920 x 1200 pixels to 2560 x 1600 pixels.

In all, there are five new devices:

LG gram 17 (model 17Z90P)

LG gram 16 (model 16Z90P)

LG gram 14 (model 14Z90P)

LG gram 2-in-1 16 (model 16T90P)

LG gram 2-in-1 14 (model 14T90P)

All have a biometric reader to identify the user and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The 2-in-1 devices are compatible with a Stylus pen and a hinge that allows 360º movement of the screen for better mobility.

LG is expected to further detail the models during the virtual display of the brand at CES 2021, which takes place between January 11th and 14th.