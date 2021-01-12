CES 2021: Lenovo introduces new ThinkPad models

The Chinese Lenovo unveiled two new ThinkPad notebooks during CES 2021. Focused on work and studies, the 2 in 1 models feature touch screens and great configuration options.

Compatible with the Precision Pen, the models are even thinner and simpler to be transformed into tablets. Ready to be taken everywhere, they bring the option of the optional 5G modem and connection to Wi-Fi 6.

ThinkPad X 12 Detachable

One of the models presented by Lenovo, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable has a 12.3-inch Full HD ISP screen. Thus, it uses the 11th generation Intel Core i7 vPRo processor with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of SSD storage.

Among the extra features, the notebook has a fingerprint reader, 5 MP front camera and an 8 MP rear sensor with privacy shutter. Another highlight is the almost 10-hour battery life.

In this way, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable is seen as a great option that meets much more than basic needs. The model will hit the market in January for $ 1,150 – about R $ 6,310.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

The thinnest 2 in 1 ever produced by Lenovo, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is only 11 mm thick. With a robust configuration, it uses the Intel Core i7 vPro processor and has options with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD hard drive.

In addition to the 13.5-inch screen with 2K image resolution, the model also features speakers with Dolby Atmos system. Like X12 Detachable, it features features like a fingerprint reader and front and rear cameras.

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga will also be launched in January. With prices varying according to the settings, it will sell from US $ 1,900 (R $ 10,430).