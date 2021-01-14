CES 2021: Kingston announces line of SSDs

Continuing with our monitoring of what happens during CES 2021, the time has come to check what were the news presented by Kingston, a North American company specialized in memory products and technology solutions, thus revealing what should arrive soon at consumer market.

In this sense, we have the official confirmation by the brand of its first PCIe NVME SSDs of fourth generation and an external SSD with USB 3.2 connection, thus giving more agility in the management of files and backups.

Starting with the Kingston Ghost Tree line, here we have a line of 8 channel PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 SSDs capable of reaching read and write speeds of 7000 MB / s, thus placing itself as an option that targets users who want extreme performance, which includes gamers, content producers and enthusiasts. The capacities offered in this model vary between 1TB and 4TB.

In the sequence, we have the NV series, SSD line M.2 PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 which aims to be the gateway for users who want to use an SSD with NVMe protocol for the first time. According to the manufacturer, the availability of storage in this model can reach up to 2TB.

To close the round of products focused on home users, we have the XS2000, USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 external SSD with capacities ranging between 500GB and 2TB that highlights the possibility of transferring data up to 2000 MB / s, benefiting from the USB-C interface.

Speaking of the corporate focus, we also have the arrival of the SSD for DC1500M data center, update of the DC1000M that includes support for several namespaces. The format of this particular version is U.2 and the protocol used in this case is NVMe, having been designed to be able to support a wide range of workloads, including cloud computing, web hosting, virtual infrastructure and more. .

“Now that CES is happening online, we have a greater opportunity to connect with new technology communities around the world,” said Louis Kaneshiro, director of Kingston’s SSD product engineering division. “CES is the best time to share future Kingston products and we are excited to launch our first fourth generation NVMe SSDs, in addition to an external SSD. When it comes to the NVMe format, we will have all customer segments covered, from consumers to prosumers and data centers. ”

For now, the manufacturer has not yet confirmed the availability of these products for the Brazilian market (which is very likely) and what the prices would be, if they are officially sold here.