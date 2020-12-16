CES 2021 innovation awards announced

Although all fairs and events have been postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, awards continue to be distributed or fairs are held online. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced the winners of the CES 2021 Innovation Awards.

CES 2021 innovation awards were given before the event!

CES, held in Las Vegas in January every year, is the world’s largest consumer electronics fair. The fair, which was postponed this year due to the coronavirus epidemic, will be held digitally for the first time next month, in January 2021. Thus, anyone with an internet connection will have the opportunity to participate in the world’s largest consumer electronics fair, regardless of where they are in the world.

In the jury of the competition, there are sector experts from different professions, especially press members, designers and engineers. Products are analyzed on the basis of innovation, engineering, functionality, aesthetics and design.

– Mobile Devices and Accessories: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G / Galaxy Note 20 5G

– Computer Hardware and Components: AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors

– Computer Hardware and Components: Sony Spatial Reality Display

– Headphones and Sound: Samsung Galaxy Buds + BTS Edition

– Robotics: John Deere X-Series

CTA received more than 1200 applications for the competition. You can reach the full list of products that have won the competition covering 28 different categories by clicking here What do you think about the CES 2021 innovation awards?



