CES 2021: HyperX presents new accessories

This Wednesday morning (13), HyperX held an online conference to present its new accessories aimed at the gamer audience, during CES 2021. The company also highlights that the products have comfort and design thought beyond games, with use to people who also need to work and study.

The company confirmed the availability of the products in Brazil. TudoCelular followed the event and tells you all the details below:

Alloy Origins 60

The first accessory is the Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gamer keyboard. It has a layout that delivers 60% of the normal size of a conventional product. That’s because the intention is to serve gamers who need space to move the mouse.

It features HyperX Mechanical Switches, which support up to 80 million clicks. The keys have RGB backlighting, with the light exposed on the switch, for more brightness.

The item’s body was made of aluminum to last and resist longer. In addition, the user can customize the lighting, macros and the dedicated game mode using the HyperX NGENUIT program.

HyperX ChargePlay Duo

The company even launched a charging station for Xbox controls. HyperX ChargePlay Duo is compatible with Series X | S and One, with appropriate covers for each joystick model.

The product has space to charge two controls at the same time, with a recharge time of up to two and a half hours. It also comes with a pair of rechargeable batteries for the controls – which are the only ones supported by the dock.

The player can monitor the charging status by a flashing LED light, which is stable when the procedure is complete. To fill the battery of the joystick, no cable is needed, but the object’s coupling is enough.

Pulsefire Rod Gaming Mouse

The Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse is an item that seeks to deliver an ultralight design, with a hexagonal shell look, looking like a beehive. Through these openings, the ventilation of the mouse works – it has an anti-dust system that prevents the accumulation of dirt internally.

The accessory weighs 59 grams and has a HyperFlex USB cable to make it lighter and more flexible. The TTC Golden Micro Switch still allows up to 60 million clicks. The product comes with a fixing tape, for the sides of the mouse and the buttons, so that the user has more control of movement and commands.

This mouse also has customizations by the HyperX NGENUIT software, where the gamer can control DPI, lighting and macros.