CES 2021: D-Link launches new router

As part of its participation in CES 2021, D-Link announced this week two new security devices with management through its mydlink app. These are the security camera DCS-8635LH, with 2K resolution and 360º coverage, and the water sensor kit DCH-S1621KT, winner of the event’s Innovation Award.

The company now turns to the connectivity segment, announcing a new router and a mobile access point that have as a differential the compatibility with the Wi-Fi 6 protocol, as well as with the 5G network. According to D-Link, these are only the first devices aimed at the sector, with more news to be announced soon.

The D-Link DWR-2000 is the company’s new router, and is therefore intended for use in home or office networks. The device features 4G LTE Advanced, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technologies, and also includes a Gigabit WAN port and two Gigabit LAN ports, thus providing greater flexibility to users. There is also an RJ-11 port for making calls via VoLTE, and the D-Link Intelligent QoS function, which prioritizes data traffic to important devices. The manufacturer also guarantees ease of configuration through a web interface.

Meanwhile, the D-Link DWR-2101 is the mobile hotspot and can be used at home, in the office or even on the street. D-Link guarantees that the device can replace a traditional router, being able to support 4K video streaming, virtual reality games, cloud storage and more.

The DWR-2101 holds up to 32 devices connected simultaneously, in addition to having an integrated Gigabit Ethernet port and WPA3 security protocol, promising easy configuration without the need for software. Other highlights include an LCD touch screen for monitoring usage, and a removable battery with promise of autonomy for the entire day. To date, there is no information on price and availability of the devices.