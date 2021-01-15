CES 2021: D-Link announces 2K security camera

Taking advantage of CES 2021, D-Link has just announced two new features for those who want to keep their home safe and connected. These are the new security camera D-Link DCS-8635LH and the water sensor kit with Wi-Fi connectivity D-Link DCH-S1621KT. Both can be managed through the mydlink app, which has recently been reworked with new features and an interface.

The D-Link DCS-8635LH is an external security camera that has a Quad HD 2K sensor, Wi-Fi connectivity and zoom functions. Covered by IP65 certification, the DCS-8635LH is resistant to rain and other climatic changes and features 360º coverage thanks to the motorized panoramic feature.

Other highlights also include people detection, facial recognition, automatic movement tracking, glass break detection and loudspeaker siren, as well as Bluetooth connectivity and ONVIF certification, allowing easy video recording and streaming.

Meanwhile, the D-Link DCH-S1621KT, which received the CES 2021 Innovation Award, is a water sensor kit with Wi-Fi that has a central sensor that is current as a hub, connected to the outlet, and a sensor secondary, powered by a battery. Both act to warn users in advance if there is water leakage due to heavy rain or equipment failures, thus preventing further damage from being caused.

The warning is issued via a built-in 100dB siren and a strobe LED, in addition to a notification sent to the mydlink app. The sensors arrive at the consumer already paired, just connect the hub to the home Wi-Fi. So far, D-Link has not released information regarding the launch date and price of the new security devices.