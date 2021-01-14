CES 2021: ASUS refreshes the TUF Gaming lineup

In its announcements for CES 2021, ASUS renewed its ROG line with a series of new notebooks featuring the newly announced AMD Ryzen 5000 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 mobile. With a premium design and even a model that features a dedicated external GPU, the ROG family promises to offer the best gaming experience at a very high price.

Turning now to consumers who do not intend to spend so much, ASUS unveils its new line TUF Gaming, which soon receives reworked, two new notebooks, a monitor and a customized version of the GeForce RTX 3060 for desktops, which has come to shake the market of intermediate video cards.

ASUS TUF Dash is ASUS ‘newest bet for the compact gaming notebook market. Only 19.9mm thick and weighing 2kg, the device comes equipped with the new Intel Tiger Lake H35, 11th generation chips from Intel based on the company’s 10nm SuperFin lithography and developed specifically for ultrathin gamer.

Tiger Lake H35 processors, which arrive on the Intel Core i7 11375H, are accompanied by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 GPUs, as well as up to 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage and a generous 72Wh battery.

The design of the device is completely different from the old launches of the line, bringing a more premium look and more robust construction, which has MIL-STD-810H military certification for resistance to impacts, shock, vibration, humidity and extreme temperatures.

The 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen is another major highlight, arriving in three options: Full HD at 60Hz with coverage of 62.5% of the sRGB range, Full HD at 144Hz with coverage of 62.5% of the sRGB range and Full 240Hz HD with 100% coverage of the sRGB range. Adaptive Sync technology is supported in all of them.