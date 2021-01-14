CES 2021: ASUS launches two new Chromebooks

In addition to the ZenBook, VivoBook and ExpertBook lines, ASUS also launched notebooks with Chrome OS and a model aimed at education, at its conference held this Wednesday afternoon (13), by CES 2021.

Altogether, there are three models in this category, consisting of two Chromebooks and a more basic laptop designed for use by students. TudoCelular participated in the event and shows you the details of each one. Check out:

The Chromebook CX9 (CX9400) seeks to be a compact notebook with Chrome OS, but that offers power for professional use. It was developed to empower this audience with cloud operating systems and corporate tools.

The model has a durable and ultralight magnesium alloy chassis, 16 mm thick and approximately 1 kg in weight. It still meets United States MIL-STD 810H military resistance certification standards.

Its NanoEdge screen is 14 inches – borderless on all four sides – and full HD anti-glare resolution. The product arrives with Harman Kardon certified dual speaker audio and has state-of-the-art Thunderbolt 4 I / O ports, USB Type-A and HDMI outputs.

In hardware, it is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. To top it off, security is enterprise grade Titan C, for storing sensitive information like passwords and encryption keys, as well as having automatic software updates every six weeks and have a fingerprint sensor for login without password.