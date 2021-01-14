CES 2021: ASUS announces new ZenBooks Duo

After presenting news from the ROG line, ASUS returned to make a presentation at this CES 2021 to announce new products to the public. On Wednesday afternoon (13), the company made more notebooks from its ZenBook lines – which turns 10 in 2021 – official, VivoBook and ExpertBook.

Within these series, four models were shown by the Taiwanese company. All deliver ASUS Two-Way AI Noise-Cancel technology to improve communication experiences. As has happened throughout this year’s edition of the fair, TudoCelular was connected at the conference and shows you the details below:

The ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED arrives with a main screen of material and size already present in its name. It also has a secondary display – the new ASUS ScreenPad Plus – tiltable – with an angle of 9 °, for easy reading – and touch sensitive.

Both panels deliver 4K HDR resolution and frameless design, with a 93% body-to-body ratio. The contrast ratio is 1,000,000: 1, with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and Pantone certifications.

In its internal specifications, there is an 11th generation Intel Core i9 processor and dedicated graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 for notebook. The model still has validation as an NVIDIA Studio laptop – that is, suitable for content creators.

Its connectivity consists of two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C and Wi-Fi 6 ports – which deliver ultra-smooth and faster connections. In addition, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED comes with 32 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 3.0 X4 SSD.