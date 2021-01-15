CES 2021: ASUS announces new professional monitors

During CES 2021, ASUS brought news to the most varied market segments. The gamer audience received the revamped ROG and TUF Gaming lines with the newly launched chips from AMD and Nvidia, while the education area gained new options in the form of two new high-strength Chromebooks equipped with 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake processors, among many other releases.

The Taiwanese manufacturer now turns to professionals, having announced two new monitors in the ProArt line, one traditional and one portable, and a new portable ZenScreen. In addition to aiming to serve photographers, video editors and other specialists who depend on quality screens, ASUS also targets those who need portability and greater versatility in their home office.

ASUS ProArt Display PA148CTV

ASUS ProArt Display PA148CTV is the first portable solution among ads. The device comes with a 14 inch IPS LCD panel with Full HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and touch sensitivity. There is 100% coverage of the sRGB and Rec.709 color ranges, with promise of high precision with Delta E less than 2, and there is Calman color calibration certification.

The PA148CTV also has pre-defined color profiles that can be changed according to the need, five of them: sRGB, Rec.709, DCI-P3, Reading and Dark Room. If the user prefers, there is also the possibility to adjust the display parameters through the ProArt Pallette program.