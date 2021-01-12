CES 2021: AMD Introduces Ryzen 5000 Series for Laptops

Laptops with never-before-seen processing power thanks to Zen 3 architecture on 7 nanometer silicon. The American semiconductor company AMD presented by the hand of its executive director, Lisa Su, its new line of processors focused on laptops, the new Ryzen 5000 Series with Zen 3 architecture.

Prior to the presentation, the CEO of the company gave a discourse on the relevance that technology has taken during the pandemic and how in some way the brand has been presented directly or indirectly in this new way of working and even entertaining. Hand in hand with these new chips he also announced the AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series with enterprise-grade security. These in conjunction with the Ryzen 5000 Series the company intends to extend its presence in more than 150 consumer and commercial laptops.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series

These are divided into processors U Series for ultralight and H Series for high performance machines or gaming. The latter will be subdivided into the HX Series that will give gamers and content creators superior performance, while the HS will offer a good amount of power, but in thinner and lighter teams. As an example the new Ryzen 9 5980HX will be able to increase single threaded performance up to 23% and multi-threaded performance up to 17% faster than the previous generation. In the U Series on the other hand, the Ryzen 7 5800U can have up to 16% more performance in a single thread and up to 14% more speed in multithreading versus the previous generation with up to 17.5 hours of battery life with discretionary use. and up to 21 hours of movie playback on a single charge.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Specifications

Model Cores / Threads Boost / Base Frequency (GHz) Cache (MB) TDP (Watts) Architecture

Ryzen 9 5980HX 8C / 16T Up to 4.8 / 3.3 GHz 20 45+ “Zen 3”

Ryzen 9 5980HS 8C / 16T Up to 4.8 / 3.0 GHz 20 35 “Zen 3”

Ryzen 9 5900HX 8C / 16T Up to 4.6 / 3.3 GHz 20 45+ “Zen 3”

Ryzen 9 5900HS 8C / 16T Up to 4.6 / 3.0 GHz 20 35 “Zen 3”

Ryzen 7 5800H 8C / 16T Up to 4.4 / 3.2 GHz 20 45 “Zen 3”

Ryzen 7 5800HS 8C / 16T Up to 4.4 / 2.8 GHz 20 35 “Zen 3”

Ryzen 5 5600H 6C / 12T Up to 4.2 / 3.3 GHz 19 45 “Zen 3”

Ryzen 5 5600HS 6C / 12T Up to 4.2 / 3.0 GHz 19 35 “Zen 3”

Ryzen 7 5800U 8C / 16T Up to 4.4 / 1.9 GHz 20 15 “Zen 3”

Ryzen 7 5700U 8C / 16T Up to 4.3 /1.8 GHz 12 15 “Zen 2”

Ryzen 5 5600U 6C / 12T Up to 4.2 / 2.3 GHz 19 15 “Zen 3”

Ryzen 5 5500U 6C / 12T Up to 4.0 / 2.1 GHz 11 15 “Zen 2”

Ryzen 3 5300U 4C / 8T Up to 3.8 / 2.6 GHz 6 15 “Zen 2”

During the presentation they showed that for example the Ryzen 5900HX was capable of running Horizon Zero Dawn at more than 100 FPS in high values ​​in Full HD. These processors will be available in the first half of 2021.