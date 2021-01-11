CES 2021: Amazfit launches new GTR 2e smartwatches

The 2021 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) also has news for the wearable market. One of the brands present at the event, Amazfit revealed on Monday (11) six new smartwatch models.

There are three new features coming to the Amazfit GTR line: GTR 2, GTR 2e and GTR 2 LTE. All have a round screen and a classic look, as well as integrated GPS, support for up to 90 sports modes, 3 GB of music storage, offline virtual assistant, 24-hour heart monitoring, oximeter, sleep measurement, naps and stress level.

The new smart watches from Amazfit share most features and functions, but there are some differences. The GTR 2 version, for example, has a 3D curved display, while the GTR 2e features a 2.5D curved screen and a 24-day battery (the others have a 14-day autonomy). The GTR 2 LTE is the only one compatible with 4G.

Available for purchase on the brand’s international website, the GTR 2e and GTR 2 versions cost US $ 139.99 and US $ 179.99, respectively, while the LTE model has yet to be revealed.

New Amazfit GTS 2e

With a rectangular screen, the smartwatches GTS 2, GTS 2e and GTS 2 mini also focus on sports, being able to recognize up to 90 types of physical activities. The exception is the mini (70 modes), but it is the only one to offer monitoring of the menstrual cycle and breathing exercises.

They bring the same monitoring functions as the GTR line (sleep, blood oxygen etc.), Alexa support, 3 GB of storage and Wi-Fi (minus the mini version). The battery life is 7 days on the GTS 2 and 14 days on the other models.