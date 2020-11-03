Cersei may have another secret child of Lannister.

In the novels of George R.R. Martin. Gendry, of course, was one of the bastard sons of King Robert Baratheon, who was married to Cersei at the start of the HBO show Game of Thrones.

Cersei revealed in “The Kingsroad” from Game of Thrones season 1 that she and Robert’s first child passed away in infancy. More interesting was the fact that Cersei told Catelyn Stark that she had black hair, coinciding with Gendry.

The only aspect of her parents that Gendry remembered was the fact that her mother had blonde hair. Even Dempsie thought her character’s line of dialogue pointing to a hair color was a significant reveal on Game of Thrones.

Both characters didn’t just mention their respective hair colors. While Game of Thrones never confirmed that Cersei and Gendry were related, it is always possible in the book series.

There was less substantial evidence to support the theory in Martin’s novels, where Game of Thornes was adapted, but the books made a point to mention how Cersei dressed like a tavern wench.

Coincidentally, Gendry was said to be the son of a tavern wench in Martin’s work, so the basis for the Game of Thrones theory that they are mother and son still exists.



