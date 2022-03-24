CEO Who Manages Tens of Millions: Let Me Suffocate On These 3 Metaverse Coins!

Thomas Puech, CEO of crypto hedge fund Indigo, which manages $15 million, shares his three-part strategy, including listed tokens, DeFi protocols, and metaverse coin projects. He also explains the three altcoin projects he has invested in and is bullish on. Recently, Goldman Sachs made history as the first major US bank to trade a non-deliverable options with crypto trading bank Galaxy Digital. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio is reportedly planning to back a crypto fund for the first time from Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund.

Indigo plans to capitalize on the current drop to invest in these altcoins

Thomas Puech knew that the crypto market was bearish, but that didn’t stop him from launching his hedge fund in February this year. In an interview, Thomas Puech said, “The meaning of the fall in 2022 is not the crypto winter we experienced in 2018,” commenting, “We have so many influential companies entering the game that the impact of the bearish markets will gradually decrease.”

The entry of heavy institutional investors into the crypto space is a bullish sign, but the macro backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, the risks of inflation and the potential policy mistakes of an aggressive Federal Reserve will continue to put pressure on the digital assets space, according to Puech. “For now, it’s a time of uncertainty, but I still anticipate that the market will drop a little more next year before it rises,” the CEO says.

Hedge fund Indigo plans to capitalize on the current decline to invest in blue-chip tokens, high-yielding DeFi protocols, as well as non-peer token and metaverse coin projects.

Thomas Puech’s investment strategy

To increase the likelihood of maximum returns, Puech says it has developed a strategy of allocating 50% of the portfolio to long-term token holdings, 20% to DeFi protocols, and 30% to metaverse and NFT projects.

Rather than just buying the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market cap or scanning the entire universe of thousands of tokens for hidden gems, Puech and his team evaluate the strength of the Blockchain layers before investing in projects built on top of the network. “For example, if we are going to invest in ATOM, then we will invest in the entire Cosmos ecosystem,” he says, referring to the Proof os Stake (PoS) Blockchain powered by ATOM. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Terra (LUNA) are some of the long-term holdings in the portfolio that Puech expects to gain around 30% in annual returns.

To generate additional profits, the hedge fund also plans to engage in decentralized lending, staking and yield farming opportunities on automated market makers. On the metaverse and NFT front, Puech states that the team will not only buy tokens from high-end projects, but will also benefit from the boom in NFT-backed loans and metaverse land purchases.

While getting into the early stages of trustworthy projects has been difficult due to the enthusiasm of investors for emerging crypto investments, Puech says he has been able to access these opportunities with crypto-friendly bank accounts, leveraging his hedge fund and crypto liquidity background to help these protocols secure insurance, custody solutions.

3 metaverse coins that the famous CEO is on the rise

While general interest in NFT has waned as trading volumes have plummeted in recent weeks, Puech believes NFTs will have another upswing later this year, especially if Coinbase and Instagram roll out their long-promised NFT platforms to a wider audience. Above all, he is optimistic about the NFTs driving the metaverse’s growth.

One of the metaverse coin projects that leverages the interconnected growth dynamic is The Sandbox (SAND), a sandbox that Puech likens to a ‘decentralized Minecraft’. The Metaverse coin project has surged 487% last year following Facebook’s return to Meta and amid a broad-based crypto bull market. The token also owns NFTs of land in the metaverse that can earn more profits by leasing it to fashion brands, other vendors, and advertisers.

Another token operating at the intersection of NFTs and the metaverse is Dropp (DROPP), which is somewhat similar to a decentralized Pokemon Go. Users of the platform can meet at a physical location to print NFTs using augmented reality technology. However, the DROPP token, which has a total supply of 500 million, has not yet been sold to the public and therefore is not listed on crypto exchanges, according to its whitepaper.

Puech also loves Aurory (AURY), a Japanese play-to-earn (P2E) game built on Solana Blockchain. Like players in the popular P2E game Axie Infinity, users earn token rewards and in-game items by completing requests, defeating enemies, and competing with other players using ‘Nefties’ creatures designed as NFTs.