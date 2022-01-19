CEO Set to Leave Activision Blizzard After Microsoft Acquisition

Activision Blizzard: Yesterday Microsoft made a splash when it announced that it is currently in the process of acquiring Activision Blizzard. After the revelation, several questions were left in the air, such as which games published by the company become the property of Xbox and what will become of Bobby Kotick. The executive is the target of complaints and accusations of sexism and constant abuse in the work environment.

Now, it looks like the Wall Street Journal may have the answer to the controversial CEO’s fate. In a report published yesterday afternoon, the newspaper says that Kotick should step down as soon as his company officially becomes part of Xbox.

According to journalists Cara Lombardo, Kirsten Grind and Aaron Tilley, who sign the WSJ’s text, “Bobby Kotick, longtime CEO of Activision, is expected to leave after negotiations close, according to people familiar with the plans”.

Bobby Kotick, Activision's longtime CEO, is expected to leave after Microsoft's deal to buy the videogame maker closes, people familiar say https://t.co/bQANceWuw8 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 18, 2022

When announcing the purchase of the giant responsible for titles such as Overwatch, World of Warcraft and Call of Duty, Microsoft said that Kotick remains CEO of Activision Blizzard. However, the text referred to the period of approval of the acquisition, in which the two companies continue to operate separately.

The announcement also said that upon completion of negotiations, Activision Blizzard will “report to Microsoft’s head of games division, Phil Spencer”, without specifying what would happen to Kotick.

Apparently, according to the newspaper’s sources, the controversial CEO is stepping down, saying that “the companies have agreed that he will leave when the deal is finalized”.