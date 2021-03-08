CEO says Remedy is working on two games

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said that the developer has been working on two games that will have the same shared universe. No details about the productions were revealed, only that one game will be AAA, while the other will be a lesser experience.

The information was released by Virtala in an interview with the Game Industry this Friday (5th). Despite saying earlier that he was working on a game in the same universe as Alan Wake and Control, the executive has not confirmed that these two new games will be intertwined with previous productions.

He added that it was with Control that the company took the first step to motivate players to explore the worlds created by them.

“When we were focused on just creating just one story, I don’t think we were using enough of all the hard work we did to create the backdrop for these worlds,” he argued.

Virtala also said that the new titles are already being made with support from Epic Games. In March last year the company announced a partnership with Remedy, genDESIGN and Playdead to publish new games.

Other projects

The CEO also revealed in the interview that the developer is actually creating five different games (counting the two in the same universe). In all, four teams are currently working on the projects.

All titles will have very different proposals, but they have good characters, a rich world and great stories as pillars. According to Virtala, these factors combined with action gameplay are “the foundation for building lasting franchises”.

Are you looking forward to the new Remedy games? Do you think games can, yes, integrate the universe of Control and Alan Wake? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!