CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery hints at the exciting future of the DC Extended Universe

Cancellations and calendar shifts in the DC extended universe are a sign of fan anxiety, and there has been speculation about several other DC projects following the sudden and unexpected end of the Batgirl movie. Various reasons were given for the cancellation, including problems related to taxes, and simply the fact that the project did not meet the company’s vision. However, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav doesn’t seem to be concerned at all and is actually looking forward to the future of the DC universe, trying to “protect” the brand.

During the conglomerate’s earnings call for the second quarter (via comicbook.com Zaslav spoke about the DC universe and how he plans to expand it in the next decade. “We did a reset. We reorganized the business. There will be a team with a 10-year plan focused only on the District of Columbia,” he announced. Its strategy is very different from that used in the era of former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, and its focus is on theatrical releases in the future. At some point, Warner Bros. She worked on simultaneous release of films on HBO Max or live streaming, and all this will stop under the rule of Zaslav.

Zaslav hopes to raise the DC universe to the level of the Marvel cinematic universe. Speaking about repositioning the brand, he mentioned a structure “very effectively created by Alan Horn and Bob Iger together with Kevin Feige from Disney.” He confirmed that movies like Shazam! Rage of the Gods, Black Adam, and The Flash are all part of this new plan, and with more projects coming in the future, the DC universe could be transformed. “DC is something we think we could improve on, and we’re focused on that right now,” he said.

All this fiasco began when the cancellation of the $70 million movie “Batgirl” was announced a few days ago. While the news came as a shock to the cast, crew, and fans of the character, it was just part of a much bigger puzzle. The shooting of the project has been completed, and post-production begins. But, as Zaslav explained, expensive films for live broadcast do not make economic sense. “This is nothing compared to what happens when you launch a movie in theaters,” he said and confirmed their commitment to further develop theatrical releases. However, he suggested that one thing is a shorter theatrical window, which means that the films will appear on HBO Max shortly after their premiere in theaters.

As part of his speech, Zaslav mentioned major DC brands such as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. Each of the heroes was given their own space for independent projects, and they even appeared together in several projects, such as “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League”. “These are brands that are known all over the world. Being able to manage those who have great stories is a great opportunity for us,” he said. Thus, it seems that the focus in the DC universe will shift towards more popular heroes, and Zaslav promises to improve their stories.