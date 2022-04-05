CEO of Finance: I will not deal with Bitcoins! Because…

Although bitcoin has dropped to $34,000 since the beginning of the year, it usually hovers at $45,000. Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, also known as CZ, responded with a comment on the Twitter account of Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, who often appears on the bitcoin buying agenda.

CEO of Binance CZ: I don’t have the money to buy the bottom with Bitcoins!

Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, who is one of the staunch defenders of the leading crypto bitcoin (BTC) and came to the fore with BTC purchases, as we mentioned in the Somagnews news, recently shared 4167 bitcoins (BTC) in exchange for 190 million. dollars in cash.) announced its acquisition.

MacroStrategy acquired an additional 4,167 bitcoins for about $190.5 million at an average price of about $45,714 per BTC. As of 04.04.2022, about 129,218 bitcoins are stored in MicroStrategy. It was bought for about $3.97 billion at an average price of about $30,700 per bitcoin.

This post by the CEO of MicroStrategy has received thousands of comments and likes from his subscribers. Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance, was among those who commented on Michael Saylor’s post. Referring to the tweet of the CEO of MicroStrategy, CZ shared the following:

Many people talk about buying dips. However, when the bottom comes, they panic and sell instead of buying.

Continuing his comments after this post, CZ offered an interesting reason why he didn’t take a step in this direction, for example, “I don’t have any cash”:

I’m not buying the bottom. Because I don’t have any cash.

For the followers of Somanews, it was not strange that Changpeng Zhao put forward such an excuse. Because, as we mentioned in our previous news, CZ has announced that he keeps all his money in crypto-money, with the exception of cash to the extent that he may need it.

According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing, the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading at $45,941, which is 0.35% more over the past 24 hours. BTC is at a 33% discount compared to the historical high of $69,000 when it was seen about 5 months ago.