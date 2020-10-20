CEO of Crypto Money Exchange OKEx:Your Money is Safe

Jay Hao, CEO of the giant cryptocurrency exchange OKEx, made a statement regarding the cessation of withdrawals and gave the message “Your funds are safe”.

Chinese police launched an investigation against the manager of the cryptocurrency exchange OKEx on October 16. This investigation led to the disruption of the withdrawals in the exchange, as this manager, who was investigated, checked one of the private keys of the exchange.

OKEx released an announcement on October 16 and announced that withdrawals on the exchange were suspended for a while. Stock market CEO Jay Hao spoke for the first time after a few days and said, “Your money is safe.”

There is no entry, no exit

Jay Hao posted a post on his Twitter account today and stated that there has been no money out of OKEx for days. Stating that the restriction imposed by the stock exchange on withdrawals is still valid, Hao emphasized that the money entry into the stock market continues. Referring to Glassnode data, Hao pointed out that the amount of money entering OKEx decreased to zero as of October 17.

No on-chain out-flow from @OKEx has taken place since withdrawals were suspended on 10/16. Instead, there's been continuous on-chain in-flow to OKEx.(source: glassnode) Your assets are safe. We'll do our best to resume withdrawals ASAP. pic.twitter.com/TKjRnimxQG — Jay_OKEX_CEO (@JayHao8) October 20, 2020



