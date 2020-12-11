Century: Age of Ashes, multiplayer dragon wars for 2021

The Game Awards 2020 left us the announcement of a new free to play for PC, but this time one that puts us at the reins of a dragon in 6 vs 6 games.

Dragons have something special. Although things like Lair or Crimson Dragon come out later, there is something about these winged beasts that makes us look longingly at how many games they star in. And therefore, since its announcement last morning, during The Game Awards 2020, we are forced to follow the track of Century: Age of Ashes. Developed by Playwing, it is a free multiplayer game that will be available on PC (and more specifically on Steam) from February 2021. It will be released in an early access version, with three different classes of riders (Phantom, Marauder, Windguard), three game modes (Carnage, Survival, Raid) and three different levels. Throughout the year they hope to update with more content, environments, mounts and game types.

“Century: Age of Ashes is a free online shooter where you ride dragons in 6v6 team battles. Improve your skills with different classes and dragons, compete in intense coliseum battles, and rule the skies with your team in frenzied aerial combat.” you can read on the game page.

There were more new IPs at The Game Awards aside from Century: Age of Ashes. A good example of this is Tchia, a mix of Moana, Rime, and Breath of the Wild. Or the two surprises from Focus Home Interactive, Shady Part of Me (a tribute to Tim Burton) and Evil West (a Red Dead, but with vampires and lycanthropes). We even had the next one from the creator of Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol, that if he had Ridley Scott behind him, he wouldn’t surprise us. A host of surprises, in short, that you can review in our summary of the event, where we review all the winning games and all those that were announced during the gala.



