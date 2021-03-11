Central Park is renewed for season 3 on Apple TV+

The animated series Central Park, broadcast on Apple TV +, has been renewed for its 3rd season. The initiative takes place even before the second wave of episodes is made available to the public, which is scheduled to start on June 25th.

That way, fans of the musical comedy will be sure that new episodes of their favorite series will still be produced in the future. The news was confirmed through an official press release, in which Loren Bouchard, the creator of the project, thanked the trust for Apple’s streaming service.

“The new seasons in Central Park mean twenty-nine more episodes, something like a hundred and fifteen new songs!” commented he, who is also responsible for developing the animation Bob’s Burguer, by Fox.

“The people who make this program dazzle me with their talent, ambition and absolute will. And Apple and 20th [Century Studios] showed their wishes as well. In this way, I can say that I am honored to be part of something with such boldness ”, he said, sharing the same text on his official Twitter account.

Season 2 of Central Park will have more exciting conflicts between the characters

The first three episodes of Season 2 of Central Park will premiere on June 25 on Apple TV +. Thereafter, weekly episodes will be available every Friday. The series is scripted and also produced by Loren Bouchard, in partnership with Josh Gad and Nora Smith.

The executive production team also includes Halsted Sullivan, Sanjay Shah and Janelle Momary-Neely. And the voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci.

In season 2, the Tillerman family continues their adventures, living and caring for the most famous park in the world. All characters will each have new plots to be developed throughout the episodes.

Let’s wait for news!