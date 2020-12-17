Central Bank postponed ‘Pix Cobrança’

Normative Instruction 58 of the Central Bank (BC), published in the Federal Official Gazette on Monday (14), brought discouraging news to users of the Pix payment system: the monetary authority postponed it to March 15, 2021 , the launch of the “Pix Cobrança” tool, which would allow retailers, suppliers and service providers to issue a QR Code with the same characteristics as a boleto.

In an exclusive interview with TecMundo, the founder and CEO of Matera and one of the collaborators in the development of PIX, Carlos Netto explained the reasons for the postponement of the novelty, whose operation had been scheduled for the beginning of January, and provided more information about Pix.

Why did BC postpone Pix Cobrança?

According to Netto, the postponement occurred due to “different readings of the BC documents” made by the various participants in the system. This led to interoperability failures, because some of these PSP’s (Payment Service Providers, which offer online services to stores) were not able to pay QR Codes generated by other PSP’s.

The BC even considered creating a system for QR Code validation, according to the expert, so that each PSP was sure that its protocol was in accordance with the unique standard, which would guarantee effective interoperability between all the actors.

Other alternatives to boleto

Talking about alternatives to boleto bancário, Carlos Netto also cited Pix Link, a system also postponed, which would generate a payment link that could be incorporated into web pages and shared by message, WhatsApp or email. He believes that this feature will be Pix’s biggest driver in e-commerce, since “many already sell more on mobile than on desktop”.

The fact is that both Pix Cobrança and Pix Link offer the advantages of immediate settlement, instant charging and the cost, since those who charge for Pix do not pay a percentage of what they receive to the service provider. The cost reduction extends to the bank or fintech, which does not need to offer the physical ticket. Retailers that have a digital wallet for collections may even stop using banks for this service.

Asked about the payment of Pix Charge in lotteries or banks, Carlos Netto said that this is unlikely, as these establishments would bear the risk of taking the money at zero cost. He recalls that the real goal of the system is for everyone to have an account and pay with their own Pix, without having to go to the lottery.



