Censorship Decision to be Left to Player in Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red made new statements for Cyberpunk 2077. Players will choose to censor nudity in the game.

One of the most striking game companies of recent years was CD Projekt Red. Those who follow the productions of the Polish company also know that the games from this brand are generally full of adult content.

The Witcher series, in addition to being a game where violence peaked and we were not comfortable without spilling blood, also included scenes with sexual content. Cyberpunk 2077 points to even more adult content, both in terms of game structure and subculture.

Censorship depends on the player’s choice

In a Twitter chat about Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red Q&A manager Lukasz Babiel answered a censorship question from a follower. According to the answer, the company will leave the decision on nudity in the game to the player.

The censorship feature of the new game will take place in both the PC and console versions of the game. Apart from this point, there was no explanation from neither the company nor Babiel regarding the reason for the decision. However, in recent years, using censorship options on nudity and sexuality is a method used frequently in big games recently.

Companies such as CD Projekt Red may face serious problems regionally if they do not choose to apply censorship themselves. Many countries have certain limits for violence or nudity. This causes companies to somehow make themselves compliant with those regulations.

Is adult content required in games?

Inclusion of adult content in games is related to the game itself. For example, when you commit a foul in a FIFA game, it is unnecessary to injure the foul player with Mortal Kombat fatality.

Cyberpunk, on the other hand, is a dystopia that is at the peak of the objectification of sexuality and moral degeneration due to its structure. Naturally, sexuality in this game cannot be completely isolated from the game, as in The Witcher example. Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X on December 10, if not delayed again.



