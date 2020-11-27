Censoring this love scene between Dean and Castiel

The CW, introduced fans of the science fiction and suspense series, the fifteenth and final season of Supernatural, causing a stir on social networks after the broadcast of one of its final episodes.

As all fans know, during the broadcast of the penultimate episode of Supernatural through The CW, before dying, Castiel (Misha Collins) declared her love to Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) telling her that she loved her.

In response, Dean Winchester told him “Don’t do this Cast… Don’t do this Cast…” after listening to the angel Castiel. This happened, during the original broadcast of the Supernatural episode broadcast by The CW.

However, a week later the same episode of Supernatural was broadcast in the US, but a Spanish version; And in that presentation, Dean’s response was different from what fans saw in the original scene on The CW.

It turns out that in the Spanish version, Dean replied to Castiel that she also loved her after the angel declared her feeling in that penultimate episode of Supernatural.

All this, has generated a great controversy in the fans of Supernatural who saw the original version in English, and are totally convinced that The CW would have passed in silence the reciprocity of Dean’s feelings for Castiel.

In this regard, Supernatural fans allege that The CW censored Dean’s response. Therefore, the offended regular viewers created the hashtag #TheySilencedYou, which has become a trend in the US, accusing The CW television channel of deliberately covering up Dean’s feelings for Castiel.

Likewise, Supernatural fans who feel affected by the alleged censorship are calling for a boycott of the official accounts of The CW. This they wrote on the networks:

“Stop following the official accounts of the CW show from now on.”

“It’s hard for me to believe that they can love me. And seeing a character that I have identified with from day one only being able to find happiness in death, again, it hurts beyond words. #TheySilencedYou #Destielgate ”.



