Celtics change NBA star player: Fans’ reaction

Having failed to win another NBA championship title, the Boston Celtics are gaining momentum in the NBA at the very beginning of this offseason. Today they have joined their ranks with another star.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are acquiring point guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers. Boston is sending Daniel Tice, Aaron Nesmith, Nick Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and a 2023 first-round pick as part of the deal.

Brogdon has become one of the NBA’s most reliable defenders over the past six years. Over the past two seasons, he has averaged more than 20 points per game. Brogdon also earns on the free throw line, having completed 88% of his free throws during his career.

NBA analysts and Boston fans were thrilled with the pickup. They praise Celtics president of basketball Brad Stevens for meeting their biggest need by hiring a point guard.

As you can see, fans recognize that the Celtics have exhausted their firepower in the last few games of the 2022 NBA Finals. They just couldn’t keep up with the productive Golden State Warriors.

Unfortunately, injuries hampered Brogdon in his young NBA career. He missed more than 40 games last season, and in just two years he missed 80 percent of the season.

But if Brogdon manages to avoid injury next season, he will be a welcome and potentially very valuable addition to the Celtics’ rotation.

Did the Celtics get the pearl in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon?