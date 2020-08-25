Cell phone production has record drop, but signals recovery

The new coronavirus pandemic has reconfigured the cell phone market and generated a record drop in the production of these devices. However, the second half of 2020 shows recovery trends, although last year’s level is far from being maintained. These are some of the conclusions of the new TrendForce report, which points out estimates and data on the sector at a global level.

In the second half of 2020, 286 million units of devices were produced worldwide – a record drop of 16.7% over the same period last year.

According to TrendForce, the gradual return to industrial activities and the pace of consumption in some regions means that the estimate for the next quarters of the year is not so negative, with a slow recovery of the economy. However, the decrease from the previous year is expected to remain high, with an estimated decrease of around 10% between July and September 2020.

Brand status

In terms of individual manufacturers’ performance, the report suggests that Samsung remains the largest smartphone maker in the world (19.2%), despite being one of the most affected by the pandemic. Reports from other research institutes went so far as to state that Huawei momentarily overtook the South Korean, as China showed a faster recovery compared to key rival markets such as India and Europe.

TrendForce, however, keeps Huawei in second place with 18.2% and possible market reduction, probably thanks to sanctions applied by the United States government.

Apple follows in third, but is increasingly threatened by the growth of other Chinese – especially Xiaomi and Oppo, all with the prospect of having more than 10% of the sector by the end of this year. Mass production and the eventual success of the iPhone 12, the brand’s first generation of 5G phones, could make it stand on the podium and even bother Huawei again.

The full report can be viewed on the TrendForce website (in English).



