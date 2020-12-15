Cell phone falls from plane, films the trajectory

Environmentalist Ernesto Galiotto lived, last Friday (11), an experience that most of us could consider a nightmare: his cell phone flew out the window of a moving vehicle. However, to make the nightmare more sinister, this vehicle was an airplane that flew over Praia do Peró, in Cabo Frio, in the Lakes Region of Rio de Janeiro.

To add more fantastic details to the experience, the iPhone 6s was recovered the morning after the crash, functioning normally, with just a crack in the screen protection film, after a successful GPS tracking by Galiotto with the help of a friend.

The Peró flyover, 300 meters high, had a good reason: it was the celebration of the renewal of the International Blue Flag Seal, a symbol that recognizes the environmental quality of the beach, which would be followed by the raising of a flag of the same color, ceremony was canceled to avoid crowds.

Without losing his good mood, Ernesto explained to G1 that he had scheduled the flight with two planes. “When I heard that it [the flag] would not be extended, I dismissed the other’s takeoff and took off with just one. But, as the flag did not rise, the cell phone fell, ”he joked.



