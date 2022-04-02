Celebrity kids have been involved in silly April Fools’ jokes for years: Photos

Crazy! Beca Martinez and other celebrities helped their children in silly jokes on April Fool’s Day.

The bachelor’s graduate, who gave birth to daughter Ruth in February 2019, two months later posted a photo of the sleeping baby holding “Fit Baby Tea” in her hands.

“I do not know if you have noticed, but Ruthie has gained a little weight since her birth and has swollen from night feedings and cravings for milk,” the co—host of the Chatty Broads podcast signed on social networks in April 2019. upload. “Summer is just around the corner, so you know how important it is that she lose weight for the upcoming beach days!”

Further , the Bachelor Nation participant wrote: “That’s why we’re sending her to a 30-day detox with @FitBabyTea. Being a #fitbabyteapartner means putting your child’s appearance above their health ☺️ I’m sure we can all understand! If you have a chunky baby or a chubby toddler, you should try @FitBabyTea today. Use my code APRILFOOLS20 to get a 20 percent discount.”

While some Instagram users told the California native that she “caught” the joke, at the time she received negative comments from some of her followers.

“Wow, [your daughter] won’t have complexes at all,” one wrote, while another added: “You are reserved fat shy kids, and I don’t like it.” The third wrote: “Children should not lose weight, it’s good for their health to be a little chubby.”

In the same year, Kim Kardashian’s two older children staged her death to make fun of her father Kanye West.

“[North] took ketchup into my bathroom and begged me to let her spread it on me and on the bathroom like it was like a bad horror movie,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians graduate told Elle in April 2019. Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe she was going to say that it hurt me. No. She taught Saint to fake crying—she showed him how to do it! — and then she told him to shout: “Mom is dead!”

The selfish author continued that she was “a little impressed” by the siblings’ collaboration. “[They] were planning something together and they got along and had fun as a team,” the Kardashian star said.

Keep scrolling to see more April Fools’ pranks, including another prank from North, Saint and their little sister Chicago.

Bindi Irwin

“Beautiful Baby Grace” met crocodiles for the first time,” the jungle girl Bindi tweeted in April 2021, before revealing that she was referring to a brand of shoes, not an animal.

Beca Martinez

Ruth was sleeping in a car seat during a silly social media upload.

Kanye West

According to Kardashian, the rapper “ran upstairs” because of the staged death. She added: “He said: “Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good joke.”

Kim Kardashian

“My kids got me!” The creator of KKW Beauty captioned an Instagram photo taken in April 2019, which depicts fake spiders at her breakfast.