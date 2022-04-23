Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone: One Day in my life

The 46-year-old Australian native left Melbourne when he was 18 to pursue his culinary career at The Grill Room in London. He came to the United States in 2006 to host the program Take Home Chef, and since then he has become one of the main characters on television, appearing in the programs Top Chef Masters, My Kitchen Rules, Around the World in 80 Plates and MasterChef, as well as in the programs The Biggest Loser and Celebrity Apprentice. . Stone served some of the biggest stars earlier this year when he served the SAG Awards last month.

The restaurateur opened Maude in 2014, and the cozy Beverly Hills restaurant received a Michelin star in 2019. He retained this award in 2021. Stone also owns Gwen, a butcher shop and restaurant, along with his brother Luke Stone in Los Angeles. The a la carte menu of this exquisite restaurant is based on the technology of cooking on fire. Gwen was inspired by Georgie Curtis Stone, the chef’s third restaurant, which is located in Dallas, Texas.

When he’s not cooking delicious delicacies, he helps home cooks prepare meals with his six cookbooks and a line of kitchen products that are sold through HSN. His Curtis Stone Cookware and Appliances label includes everything from basics like spatulas and non-stick frying pans to specialty items like soup cookers and electric cutters.

In addition to dominating the culinary scene, Curtis is also a husband and father. He and his wife Lindsay Price met in 2009 on a blind date. They tied the knot in 2013 and share sons Hudson, 10, and Emerson, 7. The Crime Scene Kitchen judge told us exclusively that returning home to his happy family brings him “peace” at the end of his long days.

The chef and the “Divorce Together” alum recently found a place in Malibu that Curtis teased with big plans.

“@lindsayjprice and I found a little piece of paradise in Malibu,” he captioned a series of photos on Instagram on Tuesday, April 19. — We want to make wine, grow trees and have farm animals! So excited!!!!”

Scroll down to see one day in the life of Curtis:

8 a.m.

“People may not realize that the coffee culture in Australia is huge,” the celebrity chef, who starts every morning cheerfully, told Us. “I dare say I drink eight cups a day.”

9 o’clock in the morning.

“It’s time to put on boxing gloves!” Stone told about his favorite workout. “I am ready to train with my coach. Fun fact: “Hold on tight” is the motto of my team during filming!”

13:00

Stone, along with pastry chef Tember Weyersheuser, set to work on “a sea of sausage boards for a dinner party” at his famous diner “Maud” in Beverly Hills.

3 p.m.

“We are in the test kitchen at my Gwen restaurant to celebrate my 10th anniversary with HSN and launch some new products,” Stone shared.

17:00

“The best part of my day is coming home to my boys, Emerson and Hudson, my beautiful wife, [actress] Lindsay Price, and our puppies,” Stone said. “It focuses me and gives me some peace after a long day at work.”

7:30 p.m.

“The best part of my day is coming home to my boys, Emerson and Hudson, my beautiful wife, [actress] Lindsay Price, and our puppies,” Stone said. “It focuses me and gives me some peace after a long day at work.”