Celebrities who were presenters and musical guests in the same episode of “SNL”: Harry Styles, Jennifer Lopez and others

Performing a double duty! The request to participate or perform in an episode of the show “Saturday Night Live” is of great importance in itself, but even more so when a talented star gets the opportunity to do both in one night.

Harry Styles joined the impressive club in November 2019, making fans laugh with a few sketches before singing his hits “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar” to the Studio 8H audience.

“It’s great to be here and host Saturday night live for the first time. I’m so excited to be here more than just a musical guest, [it’s] amazing,” the English native, who has previously appeared on the NBC show four times, said in his monologue. “It’s like when you find out that someone likes you more than just a friend. Saturday Night Live and I have reached a new level, and, as in all my serious relationships, we will all spend one incredible night together, and then we will never see each other again.”

Although Styles insisted that music was his No. 1 priority, he still had a place to splash out on his comedy chops, spend time with loved ones and have a nice hairstyle.

“I love being here at SNL. He has so much history,” Styles, who has been dating Olivia Wilde since January 2021, continued in his opening remarks. “I’ve learned so much this week. …We have a great show, so stay!”

Jennifer Lopez, for her part, twice performed a double role in the famous comedy series: once in February 2001 and again in February 2010. December 2019 The return of SNL.

“Jennifer Lopez! It’s a level of fame that doesn’t look like Jesus, but maybe one of the apostles,” recalled SNL contestant Kate McKinnon about working with the New York native during an appearance in December 2019 on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. “I went in [to the bathroom] and asked: “Hi, how are you?”, I went into the booth, sat down and thought, “Oh, my God, no! Now I have to pee in front of Jennifer Lopez, it’s terrible!”

Lizzo (real name Melissa Vivian Jefferson) was happy to step out of her musical comfort zone and do comedy during an episode of SNL in April 2022, as well as perform her singles “Special” and “About Damn Time”. She even submitted her first song before handing over the assignment to her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, for her musical encore.

“I know it’s shocking that I’m nervous because it was me who said, ‘I just did a DNA test, it turns out I’m 100% that bitch,'” the “Beware of Big Grrrls” star said. monologue. “Well, to be completely honest, I really look 50% like “that bitch”, 10% like a “bitch boss” and 40% like a “flute-playing gangbang nerd”. Especially because I love today’s musical guest: me!”

Scroll below to find out which stars were SNL hosts and musical guests in the same episode:

Dolly Parton

“Oh, it’s really great to be here in New York. I always have a good time here,” the “9 to 5” singer said in her monologue in April 1989. “But I have to be honest with you, although I was a little nervous and a little worried coming here. You know, it’s “Saturday Night Live” and all that, and you hear anything, but… don’t believe it, guys, even for a minute! These people have done everything possible to make me feel like a family member.”

Britney Spears

The “Crossroads” star, who announced in April 2022 that she was expecting her third child, her first child with fiance Sam Asgari, became the youngest SNL host to do double work when she debuted on the show in May 2000.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez, who got engaged to former beau Ben Affleck in April 2022 after reuniting a year earlier, became the first Latin American star to be both a host and a musical guest more than once during her stay in 2010.

Justin Timberlake

In addition to being a host and musical guest three times, Timberlake is also a member of the coveted Five Timers hosting club.

Ludacris

The Fast and the Furious actor performed his hits “Money Maker” and “Runaway Love” when he hosted the show in November 2006.

Taylor Swift

“I like shiny and shiny dresses, but I won’t talk about it in my monologue,” the All Too Well singer sang in her musical monologue in November 2009. “I like to write songs about jerks who cheat on me, but I won’t talk about it in my monologue. I like to write their names in songs so that they would be ashamed to perform in front of an audience, but I won’t talk about it in my monologue. …This is my musical monologue!”

Elton John

Pop singer “Rocketman” took on a double duty in April 2011, almost 29 years after his musical debut as a guest in April 1982.

Bruno Mars

The Grammy winner performed the songs “Locked out of Heaven” and “Young Girls” at the show in October 2012 after performing a number of funny sketches.