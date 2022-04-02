Celebrities Who Caused Controversy Due to Pregnancy Simulation on April Fool’s Day

Lesson learned. Tori Spelling and other celebrities have caused controversy over the years because of the simulation of pregnancy on April Fool’s Day.

The BH90210 graduate posted a 2021 Instagram upload of her holding her belly with the caption: “No. 6.” (The actress is the mother of Stella, Liam, Hattie, Finn and Beau with Dean McDermott.)

Later, the Los Angeles native told her Instagram followers that she posted the photo in response to “constant questions” about whether she and the Canadian actor are expanding their family.

“The fact is that after my fifth child, my body did not return to normal as before,” the author of “Spelling as it Is” wrote at the time. “I feel like I have to constantly protect my body when instead I have to honor it for the miracle of life that has played me five times.”

In conclusion, spelling responded to the negative reaction by adding: “I know that pregnancy is a huge blessing. And I would never intentionally ridicule the loss of a child or the inability to bear it. I had a miscarriage myself. …For those of you who are in pain, I hear you. I love you. I welcome your stories and will try to be there to support you. Please accept this as a virtual hug to my entire community.”

Three years earlier, Lauren Burnham and Ari Luyendyk Jr. also angered many of their social media followers with a post about a false pregnancy.

“Finally the secrets are revealed, we have a rabbit in the oven!” the former bachelor tweeted in April 2018.

The Bachelorette graduate later reacted to negative comments about the download by sharing a photo from Cook’s Country cookbook. “Sorry if you’re offended, but we’re really making a Dutch baby,” the former reality TV star wrote.

The next day, the native of the Netherlands made an official apology, writing: “I sympathize with women struggling with infertility. My April Fool’s joke was in no way intended to offend women who are struggling with this. I apologize if my post affected you personally.”

He and Burnham officially announced their first real pregnancy in November 2018, and six months later their daughter Alessi was born. After a miscarriage in 2020, Bachelor Nation members welcomed twins Senna and Lux in June of the following year.

Keep scrolling to see more fake pregnancy posts by stars over the years, from Catherine Giudici to Alexa PenaVega.