Celebrities to perform in the first half of Superbowl 2021!

It is The Weeknd who will perform at halftime of Superbowl 2021! We give you the details …

While Britney Spears has just made her comeback in music with “Swimming in the Stars”, an unexpected new title, an important announcement has just been made: After Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry or Beyoncé, it is is The Weeknd who will be in charge of the 2021 Superbowl halftime show! After the box of his last album After Hours, it was quite naturally to him that the NFL, the American football league, turned to take care of this iconic show. On his Twitter account, The Weeknd confirmed the announcement with a tweet and Internet users responded en masse!

In an official statement, The Weeknd spoke on the announcement: “We all grew up seeing the performances of the world’s greatest artists during Superbowl halftime and it’s a dream to have the chance. to do so. I am moved, honored and very excited to be on stage at Raymond James Stadium! ” So let’s meet on February 7, 2021 to find out what The Weeknd has in store for us? In the rest of the musical news, Aya Nakamura has confided on her dream of collaborating with Rihanna, her success abroad with Maluma and her new album Aya which has just been released!



