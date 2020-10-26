Celebrities react to the death of stylist Alfredo Palacios

Last Sunday afternoon, October 25, the stylist and radio host, Alfredo Palacios, lost his life, so some celebrities used their social networks to express their condolences and fondly remember whom they considered a great friend and even a more member of his family.

One of the first to remember the beautiful moments that he lived with the native of Veracruz, was Maribel Guardia, who published a photograph with which she dedicated an emotional text.

“He was a brother to me, an unconditional friend, with a black sense of humor, intelligent. I build a sustained success for decades in the beauty industry and on the radio; where he was the King of the national rating for years. Dear friend, I’m going to miss you. I keep the advice and the laughs that we share so many times. Happy travel brother, I love you, and thanks for the duck adventures, “he wrote.

While Verónica Castro, who was one of the personalities with whom she established a solid friendship since for several years she accompanied her as a makeup artist and hair dresser, in addition to becoming the godfather of her son Cristián Castro’s christening, used her account Twitter to express his pain by writing: “Compadre you went ahead, rest in peace.”

Another star who expressed his pain on social networks was Lucía Méndez, who in an extensive message said she was very sad for the death of her close friend, with whom she shared important moments of her life, ensuring that she was always characterized as a friend who was it disappeared when it was going well for you, but it was the first to be there when it was going bad for you and you had a problem.

“I am very pleased because he is no longer suffering, nothing is hurting him, and all I want is for him to have a wonderful elevation and for God to keep him in his glory and that we really remember him with a lot of affection, because if he is his death hurting a lot, “wrote the singer.



