Celebrities Rate the Most Talked about moments of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

An honest approach. Over the years, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have been outspoken about their developing marriage and bumps on the road.

The relationship between Smith and Pinkett Smith made a splash in June 2020, when August Alsina announced that he had recently been in a relationship with the star of “Scream 2”. At the time, the singer noted that Smith knew about his relationship with his wife.

A month later, the Girls Trip actress spoke about her “entanglement” with Alsina. “Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken,” she told Red Table Talk in July 2020. “Now, in the process of this relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself.”

The “Suicide Squad” star, who joined Pinkett Smith on the talk show, also confirmed that they had experienced a short separation. “I’m done with your ass. I’m done with you,” he joked then, referring to the split in 2015. “However, it happens in marriage. We decided that we were going to break up for a while, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy, and I’ll try to figure out how to make myself happy. I really felt like we could finish.”

“The Smith family is very happy that they solved this problem and put everything on display,” the insider explained. “Will and Jada, after all, look like a normal couple who were just made famous because they are famous. They fought. They made up. After all, they love each other.”

Later, the Philadelphia native told in detail when monogamy was studied in his marriage. “Jada has never believed in traditional marriage… Jada had family members who had unconventional relationships,” Smith, who has been married to Pinkett Smith since 1997, told GQ in September 2021. how I grew up.”

Smith noted that their relationship expectations changed as they got older. “There have been serious endless discussions about what is perfection in a relationship?” he continued. “And for most of our relationship, we chose monogamy, not thinking of monogamy as the only perfection in the relationship.”

Amid further speculation about infidelity, Smith refuted the assumptions of people who were not familiar with the couple. “Never. There has never been infidelity in our marriage,” he said on CBS Sunday Morning, noting that the couple “discusses everything” with each other. — And we never surprised each other with anything.

For the “I am a Legend” star, communication helped him and Pinkett Smith become better.

“But the heart and soul of our union were then and remain today intense, luminescent conversations. Even before writing this very sentence, if Jada and I start a conversation, it’s at least a two-hour job. And often we talk for five or six hours in a row,” he wrote in his memoirs, released in November 2021. — Our joy of reflection and comprehension of the mysteries of the universe through the mirror of experience is unbridled ecstasy. Even in the depths of disagreement, there is nothing in this world that any of us cherish or enjoy more than the opportunity to grow and learn from each other through passionate communication.”

In March 2022, Smith raised eyebrows when he punched Chris Rock during the 94th Annual Academy Awards Ceremony after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. The “Hitch” star punched Rock before yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

The incident has divided Hollywood: some stars doubt Smith’s reaction, while others defend him for standing up for his wife. Pinkett Smith, for her part, rolled her eyes at Rock’s joke after speaking candidly about her diagnosis of alopecia in 2018.