Celebrities from Matthew McConaughey to James Van Der Beek have left Hollywood. Why Ariel Winter’s modern family continued the trend

It used to be common for big actors to live in Hollywood or its sister actor city of New York, but over the past few years, a lot of celebrities have moved away from this mindset, leaving Tinseltown. The list of celebrities who no longer call Los Angeles their home is diverse: from Marvel stars like Chris Hemsworth to celebrities like Matthew McConaughey, and even famous TV hosts like James Van Der Beek. Now Modern Family star Ariel Winter has explained why she is also continuing this trend.

Ariel Winter has lived in Los Angeles for most of her life, unlike the countless immigrants and aspiring actors who come there every year. However, she recently told her “American Family” co-star Julie Bowen on the Quitters podcast that during the pandemic she really thought about what lay ahead if she moved. She noted that people always asked her, “Where should I go?”

I just don’t know what to do? I just randomly looked and decided: “Why not?”, so after a week and a half I decided to move. We sold our cars, bought an Escalade to accommodate all the dogs on the drive. I put my house up for sale, sold my house — we just came back and took everything else. It was hard for me to decide to do this just because I’m leaving everyone I know in California.

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Luke Benward moved from California to Virginia, where Winter was born before she started working in Hollywood at a young age. The actress notes that she still has a family in the area, and although moving was an important decision, she just said to herself, “If I don’t like something, I can leave.”

It may seem like a huge leap to leave the place where you have lived most of your life and drive across the country to move to the opposite coast, but Ariel Winter says that this move really made sense for her and her partner. In fact, she says she never liked living in Los Angeles.

One of the reasons I’ve always hated Los Angeles has been that the paparazzi have been following me for a very long period of my life. And I really, really don’t like it when my space is invaded. I don’t like my photos when I haven’t subscribed to my photos. I don’t like feeling like I’m being watched. I’ve always just wanted to live a very, very normal life, just have a normal existence. And I never felt like I could do it in Los Angeles.

The Modern Family star is active on social media and, judging by her comments, Julie Bowen and company. he seems to want to be able to control his own narrative, which was difficult to do in sunny California. She went on to say that “fame” is not something she has ever been “really interested in”, although she has moved to a place where several other people from the “industry” have already moved. Interestingly, her comments echo those of Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camilla Alves, made a few months ago. In the case of the McConaughey family, they moved from Hollywood to Texas so that their children could grow up more “secluded.”

He’s not the only one getting away from the limelight, as Jason Siegel moved to a “small farming town” to get away from the limelight, similar to what Ariel Winter says here. And Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky also left Los Angeles so as not to be “in the epicenter of the storm” and could recharge in Australia.

Winter left California for a few months ago, but most likely she will spend a significant amount of time there, as acting performances take her back and forth between the two coasts, as she has been busy since “American Family” ended. In fact, she recently received the green light to participate in the new pilot of the television series “Hungry” from the creator of “Hot in Cleveland” Suzanne Martin. At the moment, however, she seems to be adjusting to a new life that includes very few paparazzi photos. Given the hype surrounding Ariel Winter’s body change as an ABC sitcom actress, I can’t blame her.