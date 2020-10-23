Celebrities admitted to 5 psychiatric hospitals

Fame is not what they paint it, celebrities are exposed to a lot by being public figures and on more than one occasion this has led to several stars having to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital because the weight is too much for their mental health. Here we leave you 5 celebrities who were admitted to psychiatric centers.

1. Demi Lovato

The actress during her youth was the victim of school bullying because of her appearance, since then she has had different problems such as nervous breakdowns and episodes of depression, which led her to use drugs. For this reason, she entered a rehabilitation center in 2018.

2. Britney Spears

That moment of psychosis that she had in front of the cameras in 2007 has remained in the memory of all her fans. The collapses she has had over time have led her to go into hospital on more than one occasion, one of her most recent was in 2019, this crisis stemmed from her father’s health.

3. Kanye West

Kanye West’s illness has made several headlines. In a concert he collapsed and began to say very strange things related to the Illuminati and sects to which he supposedly belongs, this was enough for him to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital and awaited his recovery. One of his most recent episodes was the one he starred in during his speech as a presidential candidate.

4. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, in addition to fighting the lupus disease, has had to face anxiety, depression and nervous breakdowns. After finally breaking up with Justin Bieber, she voluntarily entered a psychiatric facility.

5. Amanda Bynes

Poor diet, drug use, the death of her grandmother and the bad relationship she has with her parents have led her to have nervous breakdowns. She has been hospitalized several times, but it seems that she is better.



