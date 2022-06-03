Celebrating “Star Wars”: Everything we know about “Tales of the Jedi”

As announced during the Star Wars celebration, Dave Filoni and the fantastic team around him will return to Star Wars animation with Tales Of The Jedi. Rumors about the series were circulating long before the “Celebration of Star Wars”, but fans were not quite sure what the series would entail, given the vague nature of the title. However, the happy fans who attended the event received a lot of information.

Thanks to the artwork, footage, information directly from Dave Filoni, footage, and even an entire episode shown to the audience at Celebration (which won’t be spoilered here), a lot of conclusions have been drawn, and fans are now incredibly excited about the show.

Release date and episodes

Many projects were announced and information was provided about them during the celebration of Star Wars, and only a few, such as Andor, received specific release dates (August 31, 2022). The rest, such as Ahsoka, Jedi Survivor and Tales of the Jedi, received vague timelines frames, the last of which is autumn 2022.

It’s very exciting that the show will be released so soon and also seems to be over. In what may just be the first season of the show, there will be six episodes, the duration of which is about 15 minutes. Three will be dedicated to Ahsoka Tano, and the other three will be dedicated to Count Dooku.

The holes in Ahsoka’s story are filled…

Events from Ahsoka Tano’s side will take place three times in her life on both sides of the Clone Wars. Fans at Celebration were shown the first of these episodes, which told about Ahsoka’s youth, when her sensitivity to the Force was first discovered.

The other two respectively seem to focus on her being in the Jedi Temple as a young girl undergoing training, while the other sees her face-to-face with what is supposedly an Inquisitor after Order 66. Between this show, which showcases three different animated models of Ahsoka, and her titular show, many fans of one of the best “Star Wars” characters, there is something to look forward to.

…So are the holes in Count Dooku’s story

Count Dooku was much less prominent in the Star Wars canon than Ahsoka, he is well featured in the Clone Wars and some extended canons, such as the phenomenal novels Master and Apprentice and Dooku: The Lost Jedi. This show will fill most of his story up to “The Hidden Menace.”

Thanks to three episodes devoted to three different periods of his life as a member of the Jedi Order and his subsequent fall, the already greatly underestimated villain from Star Wars is sure to become even more popular. It will also be interesting to see his disappointment in the Order and how similar they can be to those of Ahsoka, and even criticism of fans in their address.

Kevin Keener

Even without John Williams, who has largely left the franchise, except for his remarkable contribution to Obi-Wan Kenobi, who was not involved in every project, the music of Star Wars remained incredible thanks to the contributions of Ludwig Joranson, Natalie Holt and especially Kevin Kainer.

Keener was the talent behind “Clone Wars” and “Star Wars: Rebels,” both of which feature some great “Star Wars” music worthy of succeeding Williams. Music fans will be very happy to have Kayner back.

Return of the Jedi

Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku will be at the center of this show, both when they were part of the Jedi Order and when they left it. However, they will be joined by many characters, including some beloved Jedi.

During the episodes of Count Dooku, Qui-Gon Jinn was promised to play a huge role, since fans see him as both a younger padawan and a little older under Dooku. Also returning are great mentors and Jedi masters such as Yoda, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu and Yaddle, as well as other characters such as Ahsoka’s mother Tano.

Some voiceovers

While not much news has been given on this front, it’s safe to assume that some of the usual suspects will return to voicing characters they’ve made their own over the years, like Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Matt Lanter as Anakin. Skywalker and Corey Burton as Count Dooku.

However, there were several confirmed casting news that made the fans very happy. Janina Gavankar, known to Star Wars fans for her role as Eden Versio in Battlefront II, will return to the franchise to voice Ahsoka Tano’s mother. Liam Neeson will also return as Qui-Gon Jinn, as well as his son, who will play a younger version of the character.

Clone Wars Style

The animation of “Star Wars” has undergone significant progress over the years, and this development is perfectly visible in “Clone Wars”, the quality of which has been increasing from season to season, and season 7 looks great. The same can be said about the “Bad Party”.

Therefore, fans will be pleased that Tales Of The Jedi seems to be animated in the same style as this beloved show. Animation can get a lot of buzz here