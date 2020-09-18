Celebrating Mexico independence with shots at narcofiesta

Drug traffickers of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS) exhibited celebrating the Mexican national holidays in an extreme way, as they fired a machine gun into the air to commemorate the 210 years of Mexico’s Independence.

According to complaints circulating on social networks, the video was recorded in the municipality of Culiacán in the state of Sinaloa, the main center of operations of the cartel led by Ismael “el Mayo” Zambada and Los Chapitos, sons of Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzman.

In the clip of just 14 seconds in length, several men appear, who surround a subject who operates a high-powered weapon, on several occasions he shoots into the air, before the eyes of those present.

Everything indicates that it was recorded during the celebration of the Independence of Mexico, and that what happened was during one of the parties that the criminal group carried out.

It is no secret that in events such as Christmas, New Years, September 15, among others, the Sinaloa Cartel holds meetings in which dozens of its members attend and even raffles are held and they invite famous singers to entertain them.

The celebration was held despite requests from the Mexican authorities to avoid crowds, as infections and deaths from coronavirus or COVID-19 continue to increase.



