Celebrating 20 Years of Career, Actor Gong Yoo Opens His Personal Instagram Account!

One of the well-known South Korean actors, Gong Yoo finally joined Instagram social media today, December 1, 2021. Through his Instagram account with the username gongyoo_official, he uploaded a photo showing cooked squid in a bowl.



The first post was uploaded by Gong Yoo without any caption, making fans guess that the actor’s post referred to the series where he made a cameo, ‘Squid Game’.

Meanwhile, Gong Yoo’s agency Management SOOP released a statement regarding the Instagram account, “Hello, this is Management SOOP. We thank all the fans who have always supported Actor Gong Yoo. In order to provide fans with updates on Gong Yoo’s daily life, we opened this Instagram account.”

