Celebrating 1 billion views with ‘Infinite Bad Guy’

After surpassing one billion views of her Bad Guy video on YouTube, Billie Eilish surprised her fans with ‘Infinite Bad Guy’.

A few weeks ago, Billie Eilish broke another record, reaching one billion views in the official video for ‘Bad Guy’, one of her most successful works in her musical career, which is why the famous singer decided to celebrate it.

YouTube took into account the great impact of Billie Eilish on its platform, so they decided to launch ‘Infinite Bad Guy’, a compilation of all the versions of the song that have emerged since its launch, and which celebrates one billion views.

Billie Eilish launches infinite bad guy

In the last hours, the YouTube platform launched the spectacular compilation of the song, where we will see all kinds of versions of one of Billie Eilish’s greatest hits, which does not stop playing and is infinite.

Through the page Billie.withyoutube.com, the video of infinite bad guy can be seen, being different in each reproduction, as more and more videos of all the versions that the fans create will be added to it, including the cover of a cat.

Using an AI, thousands of versions of bad guys will be played in conjunction with the original version, which includes a search version by genres and hashtags, so you can find the version you like the most of the theme.

Billie Eilish’s most successful song

Although he recently released ‘Therefore I Am’ hit that he even performed at the American Music Awards, there is no doubt that Bad Guy will be one of his most successful songs in his entire career, and proof of this is the infinite version of the versions.



