Celebrate Stray Kids’ Changbin birthday …

Changbin is turning 21 and there is nothing better to celebrate this idol than learning about him. Along with the guys from Stray Kids, Changbin has become a global music star. Thanks to the fact that now many people know about his talent and his good personality, this idol receives a lot of affection, especially on his birthday. But how did Changbin become an idol? We tell you their story.

Seo Changbin was born on August 11, 1999 in Yongin, South Korea, and was inspired to become an idol while going through his school years.

Changbin used to participate in his school festivals by dancing and rapping, but the reaction of the public after his performances left a great impact on him, so he wanted to continue to make a good impression in front of the audience.

At first, his parents did not agree with the idea of ​​Changbin becoming an idol, since before that, this boy’s aspirations included continuing his studies and entering one of the best universities. However, later they realized the potential of their son and began to support this path that was just beginning to be traced.

In addition to being a talented singer, rapper, and dancer, Changbin has proven his great potential as a songwriter and music producer, collaborating on Stray Kids releases and having a large number of tunes recorded under his name.

But that’s not all, since in addition to good music, Changbin shares with fans his optimism about life, motivating others to maintain a positive mindset and enjoy even the little details. For that and more, we wish Changbin the best on her 21st birthday. And you, have you already congratulated this idol?



